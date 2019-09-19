Emile Short Commission recommends prosecution of Double over unlawful possession of firearms

The Emile Short Commission of Inquiry

into the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has

recommended criminal prosecution of Mr. Ernest Akomea alias ‘Double’ for the

unauthorized possession of firearms under section 192(1) of the Criminal

Offences Act.

The Commission it its report also recommends

the criminal prosecution for the offence of assault, to wit, the slapping of

Mr. Samuel George, the MP for Ningo Prampram by Mohammed Sulemana.

It has further recommended the

immediate removal of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from command responsibility at the

Ministry of National Security given his failure to appropriately command and

control the SWAT team of which he had charge during the operation at the La

Bawaleshie school polling station. It is recommended that he should be

reassigned by the IGP.

The Commission has further

recommended the reprimand of Colonel Mike Opoku, for being ultimately

responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School

Polling Station.

‘’His liability is further reinforced

by his failure to properly define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent

and ensuring that the SWAT team complied with the defined mission. Further, he

failed to conduct and internal inquiry into identifying the culprits of the

offence when revelations became rife that there were operational lapses

resulting in violations of human rights. It is further recommended, that Col. Opoku be made to

immediately release the weapons used for, as well as the persons involved in

,the operation to enable ballistic testing and analysis to be undertaken and

for further investigations by the police,’’ the report said.

It added: ‘’The Commission recommends that Mr.

Bryan Acheampong be reprimanded for his ultimate responsibility as Minister in

authorizing an operation of that character on a day of an election in a built

up area.’’

The Commission took testimonies of principal witnesses

in the matter including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam

George; the Commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu; and

the then NDC Parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The Commission interviewed over 20 other

witnesses and persons of interest over a three-week period.

Some National Security Operatives fired gunshots at a

polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be

National Democratic Congress supporters during the election on Thursday,

January 31, 2019.

Compensations

Meanwhile,

the Commission has recommended the compensation of victims who were attacked

during the violence.

Read below the portion on the compensations

The Commission recommends the payment of financial compensation to the following persons on the basis of injuries sustained by them arising out of the reckless gunshots by the SWAT team, and that is to say :

1. Mr. Theophilus Sedofu

2. Seidu Zaneh

3.James Moore

4. Mohammed Alhassan

5. Ishawu Yaro

The Commission recommends payment of compensation to the following persons for damage caused to their properties.

a. Owner of vehicle (model unknown) with registration number GE 3844-17.

b. Owner of Kia Picanto vehicle with registration number GW 1045-17.

c. Mrs .Justine She, Owner of beauty salon bordering the road.

