ECOWAS Commission is bias towards Ghana over trade issues-GUTA

National Welfare Officer for the Ghana Union of Traders Benjamin Yeboah has accused the ECOWAS Commission of bias in dealing with trade disputes between Ghana and Nigeria.

He said ECOWAS Commission is always fast to deal with trade disputes involving Nigerians, but when it comes to Ghanaians, they drag their feet.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Ghana has relaxed in enforcing our trade laws whereas Nigeria has taken measures to close its borders over some infractions.

Nigeria closed its frontiers in what it says is to stop the smuggling of products from its neighbouring West African countries into Nigeria.

The action taken by Nigeria was to express its displeasure at the attitude of the Beninese authorities to elicit their cooperation.

The closure of the borders would be in force for twenty-eight (28) days, however, if the issues remained unresolved, there was no guarantee that the borders would be reopened after the twenty-eight (28) days.

Reacting to this and the assurance by the Foreign Affairs Ministry that it was engaging with stakeholders on the matter, he said, Nigeria decided to close its borders because it felt it trade laws were being infringed on whereas when in Ghana, they engage in all sort of infractions.

He asked the Ministry to be proactive, and take initiatives that will be in the interest of Ghana first before any foreigner.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says the issue which is affecting the traders’ export of goods are being handled with the best of approaches.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the issue at stake, as Ghanaian citizens are also involved in petty trading in the other ECOWAS Member States. The closure of the Igolor and Seme-Krake (Nigeria-Benin) borders by Nigeria, which is affecting Ghana’s export along that corridor is being handled at the highest level,” a statement from the Ministry said.

