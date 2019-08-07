ECG asked to oversee bank accounts of PDS

The Finance Ministry has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to assume oversight responsibility of movement of funds to and from all accounts operated by the Power Distribution Services (PDS).

The Ministry through a statement said the directive is to ensure transparency “in the operations of the revenue accounts, which are to be controlled by the ECG during the period that the suspension of the electricity sales license to PDS is in force.”

“The Ministry of Finance is currently facilitating the de-freezing of PDS accounts to ensure that there are funds to support the day-to-day operations.”

The letter also said the move is in “pursuant to the Energy Commission’s appointment of ECG as the interim operator of the electricity retail sales license in the southern distribution zone.”

The letter, which dated August 6, 2019, was sent to the PDS, ECG, Energy Commission, PURC and copied other sector agencies said it is facilitating the de-freezing of the accounts of PDS.

