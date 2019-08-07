EC resumes replacement of misplaced voter card

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that it would resume issuance of lost Voter ID cards to qualified Ghanaians from Thursday, 8 August 2019.

A statement issued by the EC to that effect said the exercise will take place at all district offices of the EC located across the country.

The statement, which was signed by the EC Chair, Mrs. Jean Mensa said the EC had to take a break concerning the printing of new Voter ID cards in order to tackle the 2019 limited voters registration exercise.

Applicants who want to replace their missing cards are expected to pay GHc5 into the account of the EC and submit the payslip submitted to the district office where the initial registration was conducted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

