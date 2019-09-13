EC has not officially communicated proposal for reduction in voting time with NDC-Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress

(NDC), Mr. Elvis Ankrah, says the proposal by the Electoral Commission (EC) to

reduce the voting time by an hour has not been communicated to the party.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the party has not

been officially informed about the proposal.

Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said such proposals are not ones that should be

communicated on radio.

He said the proposal should have been brought to the Inter-Party

Advisory (IPAC) meeting for the political parties to deliberate on it.

‘’You just don’t come on radio and propose things. There are proper ways

to deal with such things. The corporate governance she was talking of does not

give room for such practices,’’ he said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is considering reviewing

the voting duration downwards ahead of the 2020 elections to improve the

security of the polls.

At the opening ceremony of an ECOWAS-UN Workshop

on Tuesday, the EC Chair, Jean Mensah said: “The commission will discuss the

idea of reducing the duration of the voting from 7 am to 4 pm to allow for the

counting and coalition of results well before dark.”

Currently, polls start at 7 am and end and close

at 5 pm. The casting of ballots may continue hours after the close of polls

depending on the number of persons who were already waiting in the queue.

But Mr. Ankrah says the EC should have engaged the parties at IPAC

before coming up with the idea.

Mr. Ankrah said the EC boss has exhibited high level of incompetence

since she was appointed.

He also raised questions over the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

According to him, there were flaws in the exercise which commenced on Monday, September 10, 2019 and was expected to end on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

He said the exercise was frustrating prospective and registered voters across the country.

He explained that the exercise was in violation of the Public Election Regulations (Voter Registration) Constitutional Instrument 91 (C.I 91) as a result of the EC’s own planning, development and operations of the exhibition exercise.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

