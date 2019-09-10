EC admonishes Public to partake in Exhibition of Voters’ Register

The nationwide exhibition of the voters’ register begins today (Tuesday) September 10, 2019.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), the weeklong exercise is meant to clean the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district-level elections.

It would also serve as an opportunity for about 17 million registered voters to authenticate their details in the register.

Speaking to Frontline host Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Madam Sylvia Annor, the Head of Public Relations encouraged registered voters to take advantage of the exercise to authenticate their details.

She added the exercise will also be rid of the register of unqualified persons from the register.

The EC she noted will open all 30,702 polling centres across the country for registered voters to check their details.

Madam Annor said Ghanaians must assist the EC to clean the register by raising objections for the names of unqualified persons to be removed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal.

