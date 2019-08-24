Dzifa Gomashie elected as candidate for NDC at Ketu-South

A Former Deputy Minister of Arts, Tourism and Culture, Dzifa Gomashie has won her parliamentary primary to represent the National Democratic Congress as the parliamentary candidate for the Ketu-South Constituency in 2020.

She polled 585 votes and her closest contender, Foga Nukunu, polled 555 votes.

Fiifi Kwetey is currently occupying the seat but he declined to contest the race when the party opened nominations.

For the other contestants, Joseph Nyavi polled 294 votes, Nicholas Worklatsi polled 302 votes and Carolyn Kudah-Pakar polled 109.

Dzifa Gomashie is a Queen in charge of protocol in the Aflao Traditional Area.

She also had a thriving acting career before entering politics.

She holds an MPhil in African Studies from the Institute of African Studies (2005-2008), a Bachelor of Fine Arts (2000-2003) with First Class Honours, School of Performing Arts and a Diploma (1994-1998) in Theatre Arts from the School of Performing Arts.

