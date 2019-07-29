‘Dumsor’ is History Now-Finance Minister

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says Ghana’s energy crisis popularly known, as dumsor is a thing of the past.

He said despite the challenges confronting the energy sector, government has managed to resolved the issue of dumsor and it has become history.

“Mr. Speaker, I am happy to reaffirm that ‘dumsor’ is history, and we are determined to ensure that it remains that way. However, we are facing serious challenges in the energy sector that pose grave financial risks to the whole economy. At the heart of these challenges are the obnoxious take-or-pay contracts signed by the NDC, which obligate us to pay for capacity we do not need.”

“We must urgently address these challenges to protect the hard-earned economic gains we have made in the past two-and-a-half years and continue with our economic growth and jobs agenda to improve the lives of Ghanaians. This Supplementary Budget therefore proposes a number of bold measures to confront the issues to ensure that the energy sector delivers the services required by Ghanaians, while maintaining financial viability.”

He made these remarks in his mid-year budget review presentation on Monday July 29, 2019.