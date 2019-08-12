Drop that chamber soldier freed-Group

The soldier in a viral video campaigning against the new Parliamentary complex who was recently sentenced to 90 days detention with hard labour in the guardroom, has been released.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Economic Fighters League.

The youth based group some few days ago petitioned the president to grant the military man pardon.

The group believes Lance Corporal Wassa’s social media appeal to him, not to assent to Parliament’s proposed new chamber was a demonstration of being a citizen, not a spectator in national issues.

“He echoed the same sentiments that were being shared by the masses…Lance Corporal Wassa demonstrated bravery in speaking out for his country when it was clear that well-meaning people could not keep quiet,” EFL argued in a press release.

The officer was subsequently detained in the guardroom and is to spend 90 days in detention.

This, the Economic Fighters League are unhappy with.

“Mr President, you should be worried that a soldier in uniform will have the need to voice out the way Lance Corporal Wassa did. When we see a pregnant goat for sale in the market, then we should know there are pregnant issues back home.

“His action was seen by some as indicative of indiscipline among young soldiers. Rather he demonstrated discipline by not using his gun to cause mayhem but by choosing to speak out,” the group said.

The group had wanted the president to “use the power granted you by the people to pardon Lance Corporal Wassa. We further pray that you and the powers that be look to the roots and not the leaves of the withering tree.”

However, the soldier has been released without the president instructing as the group had wanted.

Even though his release was not through pardon as we petitioned the President to do, we see it as a positive development. Young people of all walks of life are encouraged to stand up for their nation without any fear or favour.”

A board of inquiry set up by the military hierarchy stripped Lance Corporal Wassah Lincoln Isaac of 2 Recce Squadron in Sunyani of his rank.

The military locked up the officer after a video of him speaking against the controversial new Parliamentary complex went viral early this month.

Lance Corporal Wassah a 2017 recruit was also heard in the video appealing to President Akufo-Addo not to support the plan.

He further described calls for the construction of a new chamber as selfish on the part of the country’s Parliamentarians.



Read below the full statement from the group

WE ARE HAPPY LANCE CORPORAL WASSA HAS BEEN RELEASED

Lance Corporal Wassa is remembered as the gallant young Soldier who spoke out in defence of his country against the proposed wastage of 200 million dollars on a needless parliamentary chamber.

He was then sanctioned by the military command and detained in Recce Guardroom for joining the #DropThatChamber campaign. Leadership of the Fighters visited him on 27th July 2019 and informed him of our intention to petition the President to grant him pardon. This, we also announced publicly (https://www.nsempii.com/burma-camp- leaders-of-economic-fighters-league-visit-dropthatchamper-soldier/).

We subsequently filed the petition (https://www.myjoyonline.com/news/2019/August-10th/economic- fighters-league-petitions-akufo-addo-over-detained-soldier.php).

We are happy to inform all Fighters and the general public that Lance Corporal Wassa has been released from detention.

Even though his release was not through pardon as we petitioned the President to do, we see it as a positive development. Young people of all walks of life are encouraged to stand up for their nation without any fear or favour. We stand in solidarity with everyone taking action against the oppressive system.

We must know that the situation with Corporal Wassa is not isolated. The system that has silenced the youth for so long cannot be allowed to stand. We have to come together and assert our right to a better future and this can only happen if we do away with all fear.

Revolutionary regards

Hardi Yakubu

