Dr. Toni Aubynn elected onto Executive Council of GFA

The Board Chairman of Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Dr. Toni Aubynn has been elected onto the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as representative of the 16 Ghanaian Premier League clubs.

He is joined by four others.

He polled 14 votes out of 16 at the election held at the Secretariat of the GFA in Accra.

He will be joined on the Council by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, George Ernest Amoako and Osei Bonsu Kingsley.

