Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe advocates for Pappoe as GFA Prez

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has called on delegates to elect Mr. Fred Papoe as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President.

The former GFA boss speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Worlanyo Wallace described Mr. Pappoe as an experienced personality who should be given the nod to transform the FA.

Former GFA Vice Presidents Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie together with former EXCO (Executive Committee) member Wilfred Osei Palmer and founder of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah, have all expressed interest in replacing their former boss as the next GFA president.

He said he has worked Mr. Pappoe and can vouch for his competence and skills.

‘’He is competent. If the FA gives Papoe a trial; he’s got the experience and if he gets the nod, it will help the FA…I have worked with him before and I know what he can do,’’ he said.

He was however quick to add that anyone who is elected must work to builds football in the country as it should be.

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has set September 5 as the new date for the Extra-Ordinary Congress.



The date has been shifted from August 19 and according to the NC, this is to fully comply with relevant provisions of the Statutes of the GFA without ambiguity.

A statement from the NC to that effect read: ‘’ The Normalisation Committee of the GFA, in its quest to fully comply with relevant provisions of the Statutes of the GFA without ambiguity, has rescheduled the Extra Ordinay Congress of the GFA from Wednesday August 19 to Thursday September 5, 2019.



The rescheduling clears any ambiguity over interpretation of relevant provisions of the GFA Statutes by stakeholders, regarding the number of days required for Extra Ordinary Congress as well as the agenda for the Extraordinary Congress as earlier communicated.



The rescheduling also offers us the unique opportunity of welcoming to Ghana a FIFA representative as a special guest for this historic Congress.



We are looking forward to welcoming our stakeholders for what is anticipated to be a very successful Congress towards the forward match of Ghana football.’’

