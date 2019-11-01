Dr. Apaak admonishes parliament to decriminalise suicide

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has on parliament to repeal section 57/2 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 69 on the criminalisation of attempted suicide.

The legislator made the call through a statement he presented before the house on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He said in Ghana, research has shown that attempted suicides are associated with mental disorders, poverty-related issues, parental neglect, romantic crisis, alcoholism, and drug abuse.

He indicated that suicidal attempts are largely associated with psychological and not criminal in nature.

It is estimated that one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide, despite attempts to end the challenge.

Dr. Apaak said averagely 123 suicide deaths are recorded in any day with men likely to be involved at a rate of 3.5 times more than women.

He said, in Ghana, most of the suicide cases are not officially reported, and the suicide rate of reported cases if 5.4% of every 100,000 of the population.

”Also, about 1, 500 suicides are committed on a yearly basis,” and this calls for urgent attention, he stated.

According to him, suicide is a public health concern that calls for immediate attention

He believes decriminalising attempted suicide is a key to solving the issue.

Section 57 (2) of the Criminal and other Offences Act classifies attempted suicide as a misdemeanour and says: ”a person who attempts suicide commits a misdemeanour”.

To him, treating persons who attempt suicide as criminals is part of the colonial realism with that must be dealt with.

He referred to England where suicide was decriminalised in 1961, but the same was codified here in Ghana.

Dr. Clement Apaak stressed on the need to decriminalise the act so persons should rather be supported in cases such as suicide.

He added that criminalisation of suicide discourages people from reporting such cases early enough for help.

He further posited that criminalisation of suicide does not encourage the government to commit resources for research into the act, and preventative programmes to curb the rate in the country.

He concluded by admonishing Ghanaians to remove the stigma associated attempted suicide and make our system friendly to suicidal persons so they will be able to receive mental health services, social support and compassion rather than handcuff or jail them in a cell.

Contributing to the debate, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu said we must look deep as to how to find opportunities for the youth in the country.

He said the youth are looking for jobs so they can meet their financial obligations, but when they are unable to meet these obligations, they get frustrated and attempt suicide.

”As a country, we must look deep into how to find opportunities of employment for persons. The economic theories when they come here they say growth [but] in my view, the strongest measure of wellbeing is employment. When at the end of the month you have electricity bills to pay, you have water bills to pay…and you are not working, and there is no income, that is the tragedy that can compel you to attempt suicide,” he suggested.

A suicide attempt is an attempt where a person tries to die by suicide but survives.

It may be referred to as a failed suicide attempt or nonfatal suicide attempt, but the latter terms are subject to debate among researchers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

