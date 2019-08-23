Don’t Sell Items Given To You By Assemblies-DCE to PWDs

The District Chief Executive for Bia West in the Western North Region, Hon. John Koah has pleaded with persons living with disabilities in the country especially those in Bia west district not to resell items given to them by the district assemblies but rather make good use of them to improve their standard of living.



He made this known when the district assembly and the social welfare department disbursed items such as refrigerators, fufu pounding machines and hairdryers to some selected persons living with disability in the area.





Others were also given an undisclosed amount of money to start a trade or pay their school fees

The DCE assured them that the assembly will continue to assist them in the district to get them out of the street.



On his part, Mr. Atta Francis, chairman for disabled association in Bia West, commended government and appealed to his fellow colleagues not to look down upon themselves but rather take part in productive ventures that will improve their lives.

By: Abdul Majid

