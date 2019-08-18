Don’t over-lobby for IGP post-Asante-Apeatu to senior officers

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, has admonished senior officers of the service not to oved-lobby for the position to the highest office of the Police Administration.

He expressed confidence that there were competent and reliable men and women who could take over how his place as IGP but stressed the need for these men and women not to over lobby.

He indicated in his address that President Akufo-Addo has the finest men and women to choose from in appointing a substantive IGP.

Currently, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh is acting as IGP after Mr. Asante-Apeatu was asked to resign ahead of retirement which was scheduled for August 14.

Addressing a gathering at a Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the St. George’s Catholic Church here in Accra, Mr. Asante-Apeatu encouraged senior officers who are line for the post not to over lobby for the position or do things to get the position at all cost.

“I can say the President has the finest array of people to choose from to become the IGP in the Ghana Police Service. Indeed, I can see many of you here becoming IGPs while I am still alive. What I will humbly is not to advice, however, is not to out-maneuver and over-lobby for it. You will certainly retire from the service. Don’t strive to achieve this aim at all cost at the expense of the decades of friendship that you have built for what is written is written and it shall come to pass.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

