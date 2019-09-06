Don’t cover up PDS rot-Minority to Prez

Former

Deputy Minister for Energy under the Mahama led administration; Abu Jinapor has

called on government to desist from its attempt to cover up the Power Distribution

Services (PDS) saga.

In a statement, the former deputy minister said he has gathered information

to the effect that ‘’…the so-called Guarantee was procured under dubious circumstances, a

clear violation of CP 24 and 31 which means the PDS takeover was illegal.’’

Mr. Jinapor who is also the Member

of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency said ‘’It must equally be made clear that we shall remain

vigilant and resolute in our quest to ensure that the continuous looting and

plundering of the resources of ECG which is our collective strategic national

asset is brought to an immediate halt.

From the foregoing, the Akufo-Addo

Government must immediately publish both the FTI Consulting Group report and

Government’s own report for scrutiny by the good people of Ghana.’’

Read Below the full statement

GOVERNMENT ATTEMPTS TO COVER UP OUTCOME OF PDS INVESTIGATIONS MUST

CEASE.

Incontrovertible information

available has confirmed an orchestrated agenda by government to manipulate

findings of investigations into the PDS scandal.

It is troubling that despite public

outcry and major resentment following the PDS scandal which has been described

by several government officials including the Energy Minister, Mr. Peter Amewu

as a Fraudulent deal perpetuated by the PDS Consortium and its

accomplices, the Akufo-Addo Government is hell bent on manipulating the outcome

of investigations to the detriment of the Nation.

It is equally mind boggling to note that after promising the people of

Ghana that investigations into the alleged Fraudulent deal would be completed

within one month, Government officials have resorted to one excuse after

another to buy more time ostensibly to distort the real findings and hoodwink

unsuspecting Ghanaians.

I wish to place on record that the

investigations by both Government of Ghana and FTI Consulting Group of USA have

been completed and ready for action.

Unimpeachable information has revealed

that due to the culpability of officialdom especially in the report, the

Akufo-Addo led Government has deliberately decided to frustrate, dither and

delay the publication of the final report and the pursuit of consequential

actions with the objective of masterminding a cover up.

Government must be made aware that

we are aware of the fact that the so-called Guarantee was procured under

dubious circumstances, a clear violation of CP 24 and 31 which means the PDS

takeover was illegal.

The Akufo-Addo led administration

must therefore be cautioned that any attempt to cover up that specific critical

issue will not be countenanced.

It is also clear that some

Government officials discharged their duties with negligence and must not be

shielded as this Government is strenuously attempting to do.

It must equally be made clear that

we shall remain vigilant and resolute in our quest to ensure that the

continuous looting and plundering of the resources of ECG which is our

collective strategic national asset is brought to an immediate halt.

From the foregoing, the Akufo-Addo

Government must immediately publish both the FTI Consulting Group report and

Government’s own report for scrutiny by the good people of Ghana.

Anything short of a complete,

unedited and undeducted report shall be rejected and denounced.

Signed,

John Abdulai Jinapor

Former Deputy Minister for Energy

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

