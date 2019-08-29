Do not pay any money for NSS reposting – NSS Boss

Some National Service personnel in Ghana have suffered in the hands some unscrupulous persons in the country who extort money from NSS personnel over the years.

This according to the Director-General for the scheme Hon Mustafa Ussif, this practice has led to the arrest of ten (10) people in the Greater Accra region and the scheme will do more to eradicate such people from the country.

He explained that assistance from officers of the NSS does not attract any payment from service personnel and was quick to add that no money should be given to any officer at the scheme for any help.

The Director added that NSS personnel should seek help only from officers of the national service scheme.

Hon Mustafa Ussif was speaking in an interaction with NSS personnel in Tamale as part of his nationwide tour to monitor this year’s NSS registration process.

Meanwhile, some NSS personnel who spoke to our reporter, Prince Kwame Tamakloe expressed their delightedness and how important they with the visit of the Director-General.

They, however, promised to serve the nation in their position as service personnel and thus contribute to nation-building.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

