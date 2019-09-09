Details on School Placement & Solution Centres

Qualified candidates placed in the various senior high schools are to visit the portal of the Computerized School Selection & Placement System (CSSP) to check their placement from today (Monday).

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES), 490,000 qualified Senior High School students would be placed on the school placement for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Per the results submitted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to GES, the total candidature for the BECE was 517,331.

Out of this, a complete aggregate file of 514,215 was submitted and outstanding data for 3116 results are yet to be submitted to the Service.

The public is to purchase the voucher from vendors or with mobile money online and log onto cssps.gov.GH or cssps.org.

They should then, click on “check on placement”, enter the index number and the voucher code, access and print the placement form.

The GES said Face Dynamic Ventures, Ghana Post Company Limited, Swift Africa Logistics Limited, ARB Apex Bank Limited and Medollo and Gem Limited are the five authorized Pin Code vendors.

The GES has also established a call centre to resolve issues arising from placement and it would be opened from today (Monday), September 9.

In the Greater Accra Region, the public is to go to the Black Star Square.

For the Volta and Oti, parents are to visit Mawuli Secondary School as a solution centre.

For the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions, parents are to visit the GES Regional office, Sunyani, as Solution Centre.

In the Central, Western, Western regions, parents are to visit the Cape Coast GES Office and GES Regional Office, Takoradi, as Solution Centres respectively.

Parents in the Eastern Region would have to visit the GES Regional Office whereas parents in the Northern, North East, and Savanna Regions are to visit the Tamale Regional Office of GES.

In the Upper East and Upper West Regions, parents and students are to visit the Bolgatanga and Wa Regional Offices respectively.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

