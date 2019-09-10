Deputy Trade Minister meets Turkish business leaders

The Deputy Minister of Trade And Industry in

charge of trade, Carlos Ahenkorah led Ghana’s delegation to participate in the

ongoing 88th Izmir International Fair and Business Day in Izmir Turkey.

The

Izmir international fair and business day is organized every year for the past

88 years.

The program gives an opportunity for invited

countries to take advantage of an international trade platform created. This

year has the people’s republic of china as a partner country.

As part of the program, the Ghanaian

delegation led by Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah called on the Izmir Chamber of

Commerce, Chamber of Industry and the Exporters Association of Turkey. The

purpose of the call was to deepen the trade relationship that already exist

between Ghana and these international trade bodies and call for a more collaborative

working relationship to expand trade for mutual benefit.

Mr.

Ahenkorah took the opportunity to announce to these bodies the achievements

being chalked by the Nana Addo led government in the area of trade and

industry. He mentioned among many others the Tema Harbor expansion project

which is almost completed, the tax and other attractive incentives such as the

import wavers for the 1D1F flagship program and mentioned the recently launched

Automotive Policy which he asked them to take advantage of. He on the other

hand reminded of his appeal for them to also establish textile manufacturing

industries in Ghana so that they can take advantage of the AGOA.

The three industry bodies on their part

called for a working trade agreement to be signed by the two countries in order

to boost trade volumes and also remove other trade barriers. They however

promised to put this suggestion to the Minister of trade in turkey. The group

also called on Hon. Carlos to work out a sectorial industrial tour and B2B for

them so that they can come to Ghana to meet potential partners.

The

delegation led by Hon Ahenkorah was made up of working staff of the Ministry of

Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Business Development.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

