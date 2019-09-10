Deputy Trade Minister meets Turkish business leaders
The Deputy Minister of Trade And Industry in
charge of trade, Carlos Ahenkorah led Ghana’s delegation to participate in the
ongoing 88th Izmir International Fair and Business Day in Izmir Turkey.
The
Izmir international fair and business day is organized every year for the past
88 years.
The program gives an opportunity for invited
countries to take advantage of an international trade platform created. This
year has the people’s republic of china as a partner country.
As part of the program, the Ghanaian
delegation led by Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah called on the Izmir Chamber of
Commerce, Chamber of Industry and the Exporters Association of Turkey. The
purpose of the call was to deepen the trade relationship that already exist
between Ghana and these international trade bodies and call for a more collaborative
working relationship to expand trade for mutual benefit.
Mr.
Ahenkorah took the opportunity to announce to these bodies the achievements
being chalked by the Nana Addo led government in the area of trade and
industry. He mentioned among many others the Tema Harbor expansion project
which is almost completed, the tax and other attractive incentives such as the
import wavers for the 1D1F flagship program and mentioned the recently launched
Automotive Policy which he asked them to take advantage of. He on the other
hand reminded of his appeal for them to also establish textile manufacturing
industries in Ghana so that they can take advantage of the AGOA.
The three industry bodies on their part
called for a working trade agreement to be signed by the two countries in order
to boost trade volumes and also remove other trade barriers. They however
promised to put this suggestion to the Minister of trade in turkey. The group
also called on Hon. Carlos to work out a sectorial industrial tour and B2B for
them so that they can come to Ghana to meet potential partners.
The
delegation led by Hon Ahenkorah was made up of working staff of the Ministry of
Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Business Development.
By: Rainbowradioonline.com