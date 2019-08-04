Demonstrators storm premises of Badu Kobi’s church over tribal remarks

Scores of women today, Sunday, August 4 stormed the premises of the Glorious Way Church, to demonstrate against comments made by it’s founder, Prophet Badu Kobi against Ashante, Fante and Ewe women.

The demonstrators clad in red demanded an apology from the prophet who has refused to render an apology over his comments.

The women carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Fante women are not stupid”, “Ashante women are not greedy”, “Ewe women are not clueless”, and “Property owning is a blessing.”

Leading the women was Radio and TV personality, , Gladys Afia Pokua of Adom FM, an Accra-based radio station.

According to her, the man of God’s tribal remarks could disunite the country.

Afia Pokua said the protest was meant to compel Prophet Badu Kobi to know that Ghanaian women were not in support of his remarks.

The Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi recently described Ashanti women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.

A video of the pastor went viral on social media where he is heard launching an unprovoked scathing attack on Ashanti women.

Besides, he did not spare Fante women, whom he tagged as ‘foolish’ and Ewe women, whom he described as ‘doormats’.

He warned that any man that wants to enjoy marriage should never consider marrying an Ashanti woman because they are not genuine lovers, as they only chase properties.

Prophet Oduro, on the other hand, was also seen in a video describing Asantes as tribal.

He also stated that Asantes in Nana Addo’s administration want his downfall hence the need to sack them.

But these comments did not go down well with some Ghanaians.

Some residents in Kumasi have since cautioned him not to step foot in the region or have himself to blame.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

