Decriminalise suicide-Mental Health Authority reiterates

The Mental Health Authority has reiterated the need for the decriminalisation of suicide attempts.

According to the Chief Executive of the authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, people who attempt suicide need help and not a jail sentence.

Section 57 of the Criminal Offences Act – 1960 indicates that a person who attempts to commit suicide commits a misdemeanour while anybody who abets the commission of suicide by any person shall whether or not the suicide is committed, be guilty of first-degree felony.

A person who attempted to commit suicide but failed may be fined, sentenced to three months imprisonment or both by a competent court of law.

But Dr Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, said criminalisation of suicide was an effective way to manage the situation.

”Anybody who attempts suicide is basically saying, society please I need help; come to my rescue and instead of rescuing the person we say go to jail,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony to mark the world Mental Health Day.

He disclosed that his outfit was still dialoguing with stakeholders to ensure that suicide was decriminalised.

He said the Authority has sent reminders to Parliament and the Attorney General on the matter and ”thereby reiterate the need to decriminalise suicidal attempts”.

He commended mental health workers, advocates and the media for their efforts ”to improve the mental health of people in Ghana and to reduce suicide if not to prevent it totally”.

World Mental Health Day is a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries.

