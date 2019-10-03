‘Dada KD & fmr producer curses each other over money’

Controversial Highlife musician Dada KD has disclosed to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm that Music Distributor, Ako Boat ripped him off.

The musician said Akoboat failed to give him all his dividends from the sale of his CDs.

According to him, since 1996, Akoboat has not paid a dime from his hit song ‘Me Tease, Me Wonkwa’.

”Since 1996, he has not paid me a dime. I have a cold war with him,” he said.

He further alleged that Bandex Music also ripped him off after producing three albums for him.

”They did their part but they ripped me off. The difficulty I had was that I failed to sign a contract.

Dada KD said he would be the wealthiest man should these producers have paid him his dividends.

Another producer who he claimed swindled of some 18, 000 pounds by name Charles Masalanky who lives in Germany.

In the cause of the interview, Akoboat called into the show to react to the allegations by Dada KD.

Akoboat in his reaction rubbished the claims saying the musician

He said he treated Dada KD as a son and he has been ungrateful just most musicians in Ghana.

”If Dada KD claims I am indebted to him and God is still alive, we shall see. The truth shall be revealed.

Akoboat said Dada KD came to him to ask for money, which he claimed he was going to use for recording but never did and diverted the money into something else.

”I am disappointed and I want to reiterate that we shall see the end of this,” he added.

Dada KD interjected and refuted the claims by Akoboat.

The two went beserk and traded verbal blows.

”I will invoke curses if Akoboat is claiming that he gave me for a recording. I have been suppressed for far too long and I will not keep quiet again,” Dada KD reacted.

Akoboat challenged Dada KD to disclose the debt he owed him so he will pay.

But Dada KD could not exactly disclose the amount saying ”we did not sign a contract so can I disclose the amount of money.

”I will come home and demand my money. You were the one who produce the songs and so tell me how many CDs you produced,” Dada KD said.

In his response, Akoboat said he does not have the figure but would go back into his records to find out the total number of CDs produced.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

