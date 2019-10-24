‘Customers of Menzgold will walk in with smiles to take their money after validation’-PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the embattled gold firm, Mewnzgold Nii Armah Armatefio has assured customers that they will soon smile after the validation process is over.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the validation process for payments to begin.

He reiterated that customers are expected to visit any of the respective outlets within the hours of 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each working day and submit photocopies of their Gold Trading Agreement, Receipt of Gold Traded Purchase, Gold Trading Commission Receipt, Valid National ID Copy and Evidence of Gold Re-trade(s) and Receipts or Agreements.

The validation he insisted is extremely important and using the analogy of the collapse of some financial institutions by the central bank, he said, the receiver used a process of validation and verification before payments were made.

”When the troubles started, almost everyone said they had their investments with Menzgold. So the validation is to allow the company to validate who are the true Menzgold customers. After the validation, we will then make the payments. That is why validation is important. The customers must take advantage of this exercise for the payments to begin.”

Nii Armah Amateifio said, regardless of the case in court, the company has promised customers of its decision to pay them their investments.

When asked the specific date for the payments he said, the company will make that decision after the validation process is over.

Responding to a question on where the company would get the money to pay the customers he said, ”this is an important question. Every customer will ask the same question. We have consistently told them we are committed to paying them. But before the payments, we would have to go through all the processes. For now, we are going through validation, and after the validation, we will go through the next step.

He admonished the customers to relax and go through the process.

”There is no need to rush. Let’s take our time and go through the process.”

Meanwhile, he declined to give details on the number of customers and the total amount, owed them citing the ongoing court case.

”We do have the data, but this validation is also important. It is a process to confirm the validity of the documents given to our customers. After that, we will give you a receipt to confirm you are a customer so that when you start the payments, you will be in a good position to walk in with smiles and take your money,” he added.

