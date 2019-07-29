Customers of Gold Coast Security storm premises of Parl over locked up investments

Some aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Security have stormed the premises parliament with a call on President Akufo-Addo and parliamentarians to help them retrieve their locked up investments.

The customers wielding different placards with different inscriptions said the situation has brought untold hardships on them and their dependants.

The customers’ have since 2018 demanded their locked up investments.

They are accusing the business of defrauding them of their investments following his inability to pay them their matured dividend and or invested capital.

Some of the inscriptions read: ‘’IS DR. NDUOM ABOVE THE LAW’’, ‘’MR. PRESIDENT WE CAN’T PAY OUR CHILDREN’S SCHOOL FEES’’, MR. PRESIDENT AUTISTIC CHILDREN ARE DYING’’, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Growth Fund, a subsidiary of Groupe Ndoum, has sued the Finance Minister over debts that have left it unable to pay investors’ funds.



Included in the suit is the Attorney-General, Minister for Roads and Highways and Agyakot Company Limited.



Lawyers for Ghana Growth Fund Limited, which invests the money on behalf of Gold Coast Fund Management, are demanding the recovery of ¢4,416,719.37 being the total face value of the accrued but unpaid interim payment certificates due the fourth defendant, Agyakot Company.



This will enable Agyakot Company to pay the Fund debts owed it.



