Current musicians are not producing wisdom-filled songs-Smart Nkansah

Ghanaian highlife musician Smart Nkansah has said although the current crop of musicians is creative, their works lack wisdom lyrically.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said unlike the past when songs were full of wisdom and helped shaped lifestyles, the current songs being churned out lack that quality.

“I wouldn’t want to criticize the current creative talents we have because they are doing their best but lyrically, the wisdom in the songs is not enough.”

Smart Nkansah said songs must advise people and shape society.

He maintained we have creative musicians today but they lack what it takes lyrically to produce wisdom-filled songs.

To the young musicians, he advised them to look for other sources of income and not depend on music alone for survival.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

