CSE will promote abortion, sexual promiscuity among teens-Bishops Conference

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has said the conference has been aware of pressures from external forces on Ghanaian authorities to promote same-sex relationships in Ghana.

The man of God in an interview with Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong said one major approach is to use the Comprehensive Sexuality Education to push the agenda.

He said the Bishops’ Conference was also aware these global giants also use the money to intimidate African leaders including Ghana to accept the practice of homosexuality but we don’t expect our leaders to fall for these schemes.

Most Rev. Naameh said some of the contents of the sexuality education are not suitable for children.

The reaction from the Conference, which has a strong voice on faith and social issues in the country, follows the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES), to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into the basic school curriculum beginning next term.

The Ghana government and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young people to attain a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

Known as the “Our right, Our lives, Our Future (O³), CSE is supported by governments of Sweden and Ireland.

It is being implemented in Ghana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for what proponents say will be an effective delivery of quality comprehensive sexuality programmes.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has argued that the subject content of the CSE would be age-appropriate to enable say pre-schoolers to be empowered with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.

But the man of God says these teachings on sex are irresponsible and against our cultural values.

He challenged Christians, Muslims and Traditional believers to reject this agenda to promote homosexuality.

He said the Conference was not against sexual reproductive health programmes. However, the way and manner it should be taught was the most important thing.

Reacting to the statement from the GES, he said if the GES has said it would not promote homosexuality, then we must collaborate with them and develop a suitable content in line with our cultural beliefs and values.

In his view, it is not the lack of knowledge that increases teenage pregnancy but human weakness, ‘’that they know the right thing but doesn’t do the right thing, and so our focus should be aimed at encouraging young people to do the right thing’’.

He described as a weird way of reasoning by people that empowering young people with sex education would decrease teenage pregnancy.

He insisted people could still be pregnant even with the use of condoms adding, ‘’it is a recipe from one sin to another sin’’.

He said to prevent people from moving from an evil top another evil; we must not promote sexual promiscuity, abortion and other evils.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

