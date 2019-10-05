CSE will not stop church elders from sleeping with church girls-GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), ON Thursday, October 3, 2019, held a press conference where they called on the government to ask the government to drop the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) because it was satanic.

The key highlights of the press conference were that GPCC rejected absolutely the inclusion of CSE in any form and in any name in our school curriculum now and in the future as the policy was an agenda to promote homosexuality.

During the question and answer segment by the media, a question was asked on what the position of GPCC would be on the sexual abuse of church members by elders and leaders of the church and if the CSE could be a tool to help address it.

In a fierce resistance, an Executive Member of GPCC, Apostle Dr. Nana Anyani-Buadun said that will not address the issue.

According to him, the church has to punish measures to punish members who engage in sexual promiscuous acts hence it would be improper for anyone to suggest that CSE could help address that.

He said the church has never covered acts of sexual promiscuity and will continue to take steps to address them when they occur,

He further indicated that the issue of church elders sleeping with church members will continue to be with us but the church will not cover up such ungodly acts when it comes to their attention.

On whether the church hates persons associated with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender persons, he said the church does not hate individuals who sexually attracted to the same-sex but only hate their sexual orientation which is against the Christian faith.

He said the bible directs the church to hate the sins of people and not the personalities involved.

‘’This issue about church elders sleeping with members happens everywhere and there are ways to handle it. CSE will not solve it,’’ he noted.

The introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) has been met with massive public uproar against the sex education initiation with some Ghanaians calling on the education ministry to withdraw it.

The government has stated that the policy has been suspended but the GPCC has insisted suspending the policy alone is not enough and must be completely withdrawn.

“While commending government on its latest decision to suspend the implementation of the CSE policy next academic year, we as a Council is however not persuaded by a mere suspension as evidence abound of existing government commitments to some international obligations on CSE, some of which have even been captured in the 2019 Budget Statement as presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance.

“We reject absolutely the inclusion of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in any form and in any name in our school curriculum now and in the future as we see the policy as a long term subtle agenda to target our young population with a liberal mindset to accepting and tolerating LGBTQ as a normal societal behaviour in the very near future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

