CSE was a glorious opportunity to teach our children about sex-Bulldog

Artiste Manager Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz circles as Bulldog has thrown his support behind the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

”It is extremely important to teach our children about sex,” he stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Fiifi Pratt.

He said the earlier we teach our children, the better it would be for us.

He further advocated for the teaching of the constitution as a subject in school.

He stressed the CSE agenda was not a bad policy.

On his part, Shatta Wale said it is essential for us to teach our children issues related to sex.

The musician said parents needed to be brutally frank with their wards on issues about sex, and its related matters, so they can open up to them.

The system should allow us to teach children about sex.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

