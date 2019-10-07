CSE: God bless Nana Addo for his assurance-Ghanaians

A section of the Ghanaian public has commended President Akufo-Addo for reassuring citizens that he will not accept any policy in the educational sector, which is alien to our culture.

Respondents who spoke to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the assurance from the president was great news to them.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said neither he nor his government has any intention of smuggling “inappropriate” things into the curricula of schools.

Reacting to the brouhaha surrounding the Comprehensive Sexuality Education policy, the president told a congregation at the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, 7 October that such a thing will never happen under his watch.

“There is only one thing I want to say: I think you people have heard within the past days, some discussions have gone on that I and my government want to teach our children some things that are inappropriate. I brought the Free Senior High School [policy] to strengthen the country so that our children will all get the opportunity to learn and through the education, we will all see the progress we want for this country.”

“I didn’t bring it for our children to be taught inappropriate contents. So long as I sit on this big seat as the President of this nation, and as a Christian, it will never happen that I will agree for inappropriate things to be taught in our schools. So, please keep your cool. Whatever they are saying has no truth in it, ” he added.

Reacting to the comments, the respondents said they feel relieved and thankful.

According to them, CSE was a ”satanic agenda”, which should be entertained.

”We are grateful to the president for the assurance that CSE would not be introduced in our schools, God bless him abundantly,” a respondent said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

