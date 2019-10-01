CSE an agenda for LGBT rights, drop it-Chief Imam

The Office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Sharubutu, has kicked against the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

The statement, which

was signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, the Personal Assistant to the National

Chief Imam said the CSE is an agenda to promote homosexuality, lesbianism and

same-sex relationship.’’

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) says the introduction of CSE will not promote LGBT agenda.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Education Service, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, stated that the new Standard Based Curriculum being implemented has nothing to do with Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual and Transgender issues, masturbation or explicit display/labelling of intimate body parts.

The statement comes after massive public uproar against the sex education initiation with some Ghanaians calling on the education ministry to withdraw it.

Read the full statement below

PRESS RELEASE ON THE

CSE AT PRE-SCHOOL LEVEL

The Office of the National Chief Imam

(ONCI) wishes to add its voice to the ongoing debate on the agenda of Ghana

Education Service (GES) to introduce what it calls Comprehensive Sexual

Education (CSE) at the KG, targeting 5-year old pupils.

The ONCI is joined in this endeavor by

the Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana, the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana

(IPASEC), the Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS),

the Islamic Research Association of Ghana and the Association of the 16

Regional Chiefs Imams.

We would like to state

unequivocally that the Islamic Community does not accept any form of educating

minors and pupils on sexuality. In our estimation, such a move is an attempt to

hide behind educational reforms to brainwash the pupils with LGBT agenda.

Ideally, Islamic jurisprudence recommends that sexual education be introduced

to children above the age of 10. This is the time the children are expected to

begin to understand the socio-moral consequences of the choice of sex

orientation.

We, therefore, urge the sector Ministry

and GES to consider a broad consultation with relevant stakeholders on the

implementation of the controversial policy.

We appeal to the Ministry and GES to

drop that satanic agenda in the interest of national cohesion and moral

promotion.

The ONCI and its partners mentioned

above take this opportunity to reiterate their commitment to discipline and

morality among the youth and in the learning industry.

We thank the media for helping us carry

this and other messages across.

Sincerely yours,

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman

Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam.

Director of Youth and Interfaith Programs, ONCI.

Eminent Member of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council

0249826093. 0266040346

