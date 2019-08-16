CRM will not create unemployment-PRO, NPA

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Anny Osabutey, has revealed that the new Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) will not create unemployment as perceived by some Ghanaians but rather, the system will create more employment directly and indirectly.

The initiative by the NPA will see to it that more households will use cylinders under less stress and difficulty.

On safety, Mr. Osabutey mentioned that the CRM will drastically reduce the rampant issue of gas-related fire disasters.

He said this during a stakeholder engagement in Tamale over the introduction of the CRM.

The forum offered NPA the opportunity to explain the National LPG Policy and the CRM to participants and to take their questions and suggestions, which would help shape the policy into one that would be acceptable to the consuming public.

The CRM is the implementation model for the National LPG Policy, and it is aimed at providing direction for marketing and distribution of LPG safely and efficiently to facilitate an increase in access to LPG nationwide.

This will help achieve the policy goal, which is to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the populace has access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial usage by 2030.

The CRM involves filling of LPG cylinders at bottling plants and then supplying the filled cylinders to consumers at specialised retail outlets where consumers will have to exchange their cylinders for a filled one at the exchange point.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

