Court frees 6 in Kasoa cop killers case
The Kaneshie
District has discharged six persons accused of being part of a gang that killed
two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region on August 28, 2019.
Isaac Amissah, Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey
Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed were set free Thursday morning after the
prosecution withdrew the initial charges of conspiracy to commit murder,
abetment to murder and murder, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson
who was in court.
The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent
of Police (ASP) Mr Sylvester Asare filed a new charge sheet which indicted the
prime suspect Eric Kojo Duah, also known as Sakora and three others who are at
large.
Duah and the other accused person – Mike Anim, and two
others named only as Theophilus and ‘K’ have been slapped with two counts of
conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of murder.
Duah was remanded into the custody of the Bureau of
National Investigations (BNI) by the court, presided over by Rosemond Doodua
Agyiri to assist with Investigations.
Hearing continues on October 9, 2019.
Murder
The suspects allegedly shot Sgt Dzamesi and L/Corporal
Awal, both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the
Ghana Police Service at Budumburam near Kasoa, who were on task force duties on
the Kasoa-Winneba highway.
The suspects, who were using an unregistered Toyota
Camry vehicle and said to be driving recklessly, allegedly shot the unarmed
policemen after refusing to stop when the security officers signalled them to
do so.
Police said a pistol which allegedly belonged to Duah was found in the abandoned Toyota Camry and the Police Administration declared a manhunt operation aimed at getting the suspected killer(s) arrested.
Source: GraphicOnline