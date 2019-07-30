Court dismisses stay of proceedings application by NDC Chairman

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application for stay of proceedings filed by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Mr Ampofo is standing trial, together with Anthony Kweku Boahen, a Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC on charges of assault against a public officer and conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer.

He wanted the court to halt his trial until the final determination of an appeal challenging the court’s decision not to strike out the charges against him.

Application dismissed

In a ruling today (Monday, July 30, 2019), the court, presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, dismissed the application on the basis that it had no merit.

According to Justice Asiedu, he had already ruled that the issue of whether or not the charges were proper could only be determined during trial when evidence are adduced.

Case of the A-G

According to the prosecution’s facts, following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election debacle on January 31, 2019, Ofosu Ampofo met with some NDC party communicators on February 3, 2019.

The facts explained that at the said meeting, Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen set out a road map of criminal activities, including violence against the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

It said an audio recording of the said meeting was leaked leading to investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service into the comments on the tape.

The prosecution added that on February 20, 2019, Boahen granted a radio interview in which he confirmed his participation in the said meeting and also revealed that the leaked audio recording was a true reflection of what transpired at the February 3, 2019 meeting.

