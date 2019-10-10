‘Coup Plotters’ could be slapped with life sentence if…lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Osei Junior has said the nine individuals charged with treason felony following the alleged attempt to destabilise the country could be sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty.

He told the host of Frontline Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the treason felony is a first-degree felony.

The lawyer explained if the sentence is high treason, the court is likely to sentence you to death, but treason felony is not as grave as high treason and so, even though there is a possibility they could be sentenced to death because it is a first-degree felony, normally the court does not employ that option.

He maintained the nine accused persons could be sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty of the charges.

”That will be the highest sentence the court will employ should it find the accused persons guilty,” he stressed.

The nine persons accused of plotting to destabilise the country with have been charged with treason felony.

The nine included Dr. Fredrick Mac Palm, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Geshong Akpa, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

They were initially charged with possession of explosives, arms and ammunitions without excuse but had the charge dropped except for Frederick Mac Palm, Donya Kafui and Bright Alan Debrah.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons are members of an NGO, Take Action Ghana, and they planed to demonstrate and topple the government.

The prosecution added that the accused persons began plotting from June 2019 to September 2019.

The accused persons are reported to have drawn up a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcast Corporation, the National police trading school, 37 Military Hospital and Burma Camp.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

