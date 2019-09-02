Corruption was a foundation stone of the NPP-Nketiah

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has quizzed if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been cursed with corruption.

The chief scribe of the NDC says it is mind-blowing the number of scandals recorded under a government that promised to deal with the canker.

He said these scandals are a manifestation of how corrupt the administration is.

Mr. Nketiah told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that these scandals have exposed the NPP government badly.

The NPP he said was on its way to defeat in 2020 due to their incompetence and mismanagement.

He was reacting to the latest scandal from the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the other scandals.

‘’A senior political officer asked if the government was cursed by corruption and I told him they were not cursed but being exposed as a corrupt party. They campaigned against the NDC on corruption despite being the corrupt party. Whatever they are guilty of, is what they project against their opponents. The main tool used by the NPP was deception. The UGCC which has transformed into the NPP was formed through fraud and that has been the foundation of the party,’’ he said.

‘’Use the PPA saga as an example, we had people claiming they had saved us money through the procurement process and yet, they were the corrupt ones,’’ he added.

He said Ghanaians are witnessing the opposite of what President Akufo-Addo promised.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

