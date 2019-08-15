Consider us in all events; we’re also Ghanaians-Association for the Deaf

The Ghana National Association of the Deaf ( GAND) Sign Language interpreter, Mr, Robert Frimpong Manso, has underscored the need for government and individuals to consider deaf people in training opportunities and other events.



He said the deaf have always been neglected in activities and programmes organised by the government and the private sector.



He made the appeal at a workshop organised by the Ghana National Association for the deaf in some six ( 6 ) selected Municipal and Districts in three ( 3) regions namely Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ashiaman Districts in the Greater Accra region, Tano South municipal, Sunyani municipal in the Bono and Ahafo regions and two districts in the Northern region as part of their project on Sexual Reproduction Health ( SRH) with them : Trickling barriers to sexual and reproduction health services for the deaf.



The workshop is meant to educate them on sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, abortion and how they can prevent themselves.



Mr Robert Frimpong told Rainbow Radio’s Augustine Agyapong (Kojo Mframa ) after the workshop at Sunyani that government and other institutions in the country should not focus only on non-deaf people when it comes to public education but involve deaf people because of they all Ghanaians.



He also added that the government should come to their aid because they were facing a lot of challenges.

A public health nurse at Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) in Sunyani, Selorm Sepenu, thanked GHAND for organizing the workshop.

Established in 1968, Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) is the umbrella organization of Associations of Deaf People in Ghana. GNAD is recognized nationally as a voluntary association registered with the registrar of Companies and Registrar General’s Department as not-for-profit non-governmental organization.



