Sports

Congress adopts new GFA statutes and election regulations

0

The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has voted unanimously to adopt the proposed new statutes presented before it by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

At a historic Extraordinary Congress today in Accra, the Congress
members voted massively to adopt the statutes, which have now become binding on
the GFA.

The 155 members present voted to unanimously adopt the revised statutes.

You might also like..

Discuss ideas that will transform football in Ghana-Attram…

Juventus Champions League squad: Emre Can & Mario…

The adoption of the revised statutes paves the way for elections
to be conducted to elect a new president for the Association, as well as a new
board.

Meanwhile Congress also unanimously adopted the Normalization Committee’s proposed regulations for the upcoming elections of the GFA.

Source: ghanafa.org

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Discuss ideas that will transform football in Ghana-Attram to Congress

Sports

Juventus Champions League squad: Emre Can & Mario Mandzukic left out

Sports

Man collapses at Black Queens Game against Gabon

Sports

Premier League could end early summer transfer window closure

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: