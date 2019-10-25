Congratulations Okraku, let your win end all internal wrangling-Minority

The Minority in Parliament has congratulated the newly elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.

*MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT CONGRATULATES GFA PRESIDENT-ELECT KURT OKRAKU*

Today is a special day in the history of Ghanaian football. After months of internal clean-up under the supervision of a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, football people have spoken.

At an extraordinary Congress today, held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, football people have spoken emphatically, and elected Mr.Kurt E.S Okraku as the new President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after three rounds of voting.

We, the Members of the Minority in Parliament, extend our heartfelt congratulations and message of goodwill to Mr.Okraku.

It is our hope that this election brings to an end to any internal wrangling and marks the rebirth of a united football family under one great leadership with Ghana Football being the ultimate beneficiary.

We are looking forward to working cordially with him, support Kurt, guiding him and ensuring that Ghana Football moves beyond its current predicaments.

Congratulations once again to Kurt Okraku.

Signed:

Kobena Mensah WOYOME

*Ranking Member, Committee for Youth and Sports*

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

