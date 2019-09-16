Confirmation by police that our daughters are dead is rubbish-Families of T’ di Girls

Families of the four Takoradi missing girls have described the DNA results confirming the death of the girls as rubbish.

A spokesperson for the families, Michael Hayford Acquah, who went berserk over the results and confirmation by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh that the missing girls were dead, is demanding the immediate resignation of CID boss, Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and the National Security Minister.

According to him, the families will not accept the confirmation following some disclosures they had with the CID boss some time ago.

He is alleging that the police told them the kidnappers were demanding ransom in order for them to release the girls but they asked the families to keep mute over it.

Expressing their displeasure with the confirmation, the spokesperson in an interview said the families will march to Parliament House to demand answers.

He also hinted the police would have to kill them as well because they will organize demonstrations to express their rejection over the DNA results.

“We will move to Parliament House and expose the CID. We are demanding the immediate resignation of the CID boss and the Interior Minister. This is totally rubbish. They will hear from us tomorrow, they will know that some if we are crazy. The CID boss told us the people were demanding a ransom but if they have made a u-turn, they should also make a u-turn with the DNA results. We will not accept the results. We are in our own country but we are not safe, what kind of nonsense is that?”

The Acting IGP at a press conference Monday evening said: ‘’ “A few minutes ago, officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4 missing girls has turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.”

The Acting IGP added that “Investigations now establish that the girls were victims of a serial kidnapping and murdering syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”

“While for various reasons we were unsuccessful in obtaining and action on accurate actionable intelligence in good time to enable us to rescue the girls, we believe that the arrest of the culprits has effectively thwarted the ability of this syndicate to have continued with further kidnappings and murders.”

The girls were reported to have been kidnapped but bodies believed to belong to them were discovered in August of this year.

Police confirmed receiving some bodies from a septic tank behind a house, one of the suspects used to live in.

The key suspect in the case led the special operation team of the police to the scene where the bodies were kept.

Although it was widely reported that the bodies could be that of the missing girls, the police said it was going to conduct a forensic test on the bodies.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

