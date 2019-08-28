Committee set up to probe EIA report on rosewood is a cover-up scheme-Dr. Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says the committee set up by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister to investigate the EIA report on the illegal exportation of rosewood cannot be trusted.

He wondered why the same entity alleged to have misconducted itself in the expose was the same institution championing the investigation on the matter.

‘’How can the very same entities alleged to be deeply complicit in the ongoing illegal rosewood trade investigate a matter they are alleged to be involved in or superintending over?

I truly cannot expect any meaningful outcome from the seven-member committee,’’ he noted.

Government has set up a committee to investigate Washington-based Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)’s claim of Ghana’s continuous export of rosewood despite a ban.

At a programme to outdoor the committee members, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh said the publication of the report has caused some international partners to question the integrity of the country’s timber export trade.

Benito Bio heads the committee, the Deputy Lands Minister also includes Francis Manu Adabo and some Customs officers.

1) On 30th July 2019, an internationally reputable not for profit institution, Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) based in Washington DC, USA, published a damning report after several months of undercover investigation titled: “Ban-Boozled: How corruption and collusion fuel illegal rosewood trade in Ghana.”

2) According to this official report, despite government ban on harvesting, transportation and export of rosewood which has been in place since 2012 and recently renewed on 12th March 2019 by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Kwaku Asomah Kyeremeh, the illegal trade has been ongoing.

3) Undercover investigations by EIA revealed that powerful Chinese and Ghanaian traffickers are still harvesting and shipping rosewood out of the country through the help of ruling party members and complicity at all levels of government. The investigation revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and their compatriots in government “have established an institutionalized scheme, fueled by bribes, to mask the illegal harvest, transport, export, and illegal licensing of the timber.”

4) The report said these NPP members and their cronies are using a number of tactics to get the illegal trade going including; “fraudulent use of ‘salvage permits,’ misdeclaration of timber species, use of ‘escorts’ to deal with control points, forging of official documents, and retrospective issuance of permits.”

5) The investigators found that Mr. Nana Kofi Adu-Nsiah, Executive Director of the Wildlife Division for the Forestry Commission even allegedly receives a percentage of the value of the rosewood exported illegally. He was allegedly being bribed to sign export permits illegally. EIA published a video of one of the rosewood traffickers confessing to bribing the wildlife boss.

6) The investigators found that “conveyance certificate,” from local Forestry Commission offices without which the rosewood cannot be transported from forests to the harbour are still being issued illegally despite the ban when bribes of up to 3,000 Ghana cedis is paid commission officials. The report revealed that as recently as 15th May 2019, several months after the ban, forestry commission officials allegedly received financial inducements to sign an export permit. A copy of the permit is contained in the report.

7) The report also pointed out that some of the traffickers hire well-connected personnel who guarantee the secure movement of rosewood logs from the logging site to Tema port to escort the rosewoods. The report said; “these groups are connected to ministers and officials in the timber business and are well aware of whom to pay along the road.” It also said once the logs arrive in Tema port, shipping agents help obtain – or forge – all documents required to clear customs.”

8) In February 2019, a Joy News documentary produced by Joseph Opoku Gakpo uncovered similar evidence that despite the ban on rosewood, there’s been the continuous felling of the valuable species fueled by acts of corruption and bribery as confirmed in the documentary.

Folks, I pray and hope that the Special Prosecutor would not be influenced by this needless committee. I’ve faith that the Special Prosecutor will do his job regardless of the sudden coming into being of this questionable committee.

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P and P.C, Builsa South

