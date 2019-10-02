Collapsed UN cannot force Ghana to accept gay rights-Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning has taken the United Nations General Assembly to the cleaners over its attempt to force sovereign states to accept same-sex relationships.

The lawyer who is currently the Executive Secretary for the National Coalition for Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values says the UN has adopted a strategy to push out member states that have refused to accept gay rights.

He explained the United Nations has through policies supported governments over the world to accept gay rights by sponsoring activities such as the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

The UN he further noted has consistently forced African countries to see gay rights as Human Rights but the only bold leader from Africa to have resisted these attempts was the late Robert Mugabe.

Since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, promoting and encouraging respect for human rights for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion, as stipulated in the United Nations Charter, has been one of the fundamental goals of the United Nations Human Rights-Office of the Commissioner.

The organization is tasked mainstreaming human rights within the United Nations, which means injecting a human rights perspective into all United Nations programmes.

This is to ensure that peace and security, development, and human rights — the three essential pillars of the United Nations system — are interlinked and mutually reinforcing.

However, lawyer Foh Amoaning says the agenda is not something Ghana must accept because it is against5 our cultural values and beliefs.

He disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Ghana’s delegations to the UN are unable to stand their ground to speak against gay rights for fear of being sanctioned.

The coalition he said will resist any attempt to legalize the evil act in Ghana.

He said it was time Ghanaians stand up against the entire gay lobbyists influencing our leaders negatively.

The coalition he hinted will soon develop a legislative instrument, present before parliament and have the lawmakers deliberate on it to criminalize homosexuality.

To him, they should be strict guidelines to place a cap on any form of sponsored activities that promotes gay rights in Ghana both in government and among non-governmental organizations.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

