Cocoa price increased by 8.42%
The price of cocoa has been increased from GHc475 to GHc515,
representing 8.42%.
By
this increment, a 64-kilo bag would now
be sold at GH¢515, while a tone would go for GH¢8,249.
The increment was announced at this year’s
International Cocoa Day Celebration, which was held in Sunyani today [Tuesday]
October 1, 2019 by the Minister
of State in-charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Nura Jara.
The last time an
increment was done was in 2016 by 11.76%to cover the 2016/2017 season.
Since then, it has remained unchanged at GH¢7,600 per tonne, translating into GH¢475 per bag of 64 kilogrammes (kg) gross weight.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal