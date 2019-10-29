Closure of Benin border a big blow to ECOWAS – Prez

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has a lot on its table to do to achieve the desired integration indicating that there is a delicate period ahead of the regional bloc.

The president was addressing an eight-member delegation of the First Bank of Nigeria at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him.

He said developments such as the closure of the Benin border recently raises serious concerns that threaten the ECOWAS project.

Among others, Akufo Addo observed that “looking ahead of the possibility of a single currency, and trying to forge greater integration among the economies of countries within ECOWAS”, are important issues confronting the Regional body.

“At the same time we have important security and other issues that confront us”. “We have this business of the closure of the Benin border which seem to be a big blow to the ECOWAS project” the President added.

With all the foregoing, the President noted that he believes “there are other considerations that the entire ECOWAS bloc has to look at and examine to find a way so we can live in this region in harmony” and allow the ambitions of every country in the sub-region to be fulfilled.

Group Chairman of the First Bank of Nigeria, Dr Oba Otudeko, in his remarks commended government for the successful clean up of the banking space in Ghana and for the economic stability Ghana is currently enjoying.

He indicated that FBN Bank in Ghana will continue to contribute it quota to the development of the financial sector of the country.

