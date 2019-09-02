Circulation of the interrogation video of the ‘killer’ of two Kasoa Officers unprofessional-Analyst

Security Expert Adams Bonah has described as unprofessional and disturbing the circulation of a video from the questioning of the key suspect behind the killing of the two police officers in Kasoa last week.

Police arrested the key suspect in the heinous murder of two police officers with the Kasoa Divisional Command over the weekend.

The suspect Eric Kojo Duah was arrested onboard black Golf no. GW 5972 — 18 with a plaster on his left side of his face heading towards the Volta Region.

He was arrested upon a tipoff by a police officer on duty at Atimpoku Bridge in the Eastern Region. He has since been conveyed to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

A video is currently circulating with the suspect claiming he was scared hence his decision to go into hiding.

The security analyst told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he was disturbed after seeing the video.

‘‘A high profile like this, you arrest the guy, you film him and the videos are out there…for now, he is a suspect,’’ he said.

The training of police officers he stressed must be paramount.

‘’Some police officers are not well trained for the job. They must be professionally trained. Policing is international just as crime is international and so there is a way you handle suspects to help you gather evidence,’’ explained.

He also spoke about the illicit small arms; a situation he noted has contributed to the rate of crimes in the country.

Suspected armed robbers killed Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed – attached to the Kasoa police station on Wednesday during routine checks on the Accra – Winneba highway.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. One of the officers died on the spot after he was hit with a bullet while the other died at the Winneba government hospital, Starr News has gathered.

