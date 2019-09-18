CID instructed to investigative vandalism of Kadehene’s Palace

The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), National Headquarters to investigative the vandalism of the palace of Kadehene, Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II.

A letter issued to that effect and intercepted by Rainbowradioonline.com has disclosed that the perpetrators of the crime are allegedly parading themselves as ‘’strongmen’’ in Kade since the law has not taken it course after they had vandalized the Palace.

The letter from the Ministry instructed that the eleven alleged perpetrators should be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Osabarima Tenadu had his palace vandalised by some troublemakers.

This year alone, the palace had been vandalised four times.

It would be recalled that some 11 individuals vandalised the palace of the traditional ruler in June this year.

The 11 individuals wielding clubs and other offensive weapons stormed the palace of the chief on June 25, 2019, at the time Ghana played Benin in its first group game in the African Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON).

The group destroyed glass doors, windows at the palace and another regalia of the chief.

The 11 had allegedly gone to the palace to kill the Kadehene.

During the attack, the attackers were heard shouting, ‘’we will kill him, where is he? We will kill him.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

