Child strokes have reached alarming rate-CEO, Amen Scientific Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amen Scientific and Alternative Herbal Hospital, Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu has decried stroke among children at the age of 13 years.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, the doctor said there has been a considerable increase in young people developing strokes and this has become one of the leading causes of disability in patients.

The situation he explained calls for urgent attention through awareness creation and advocacy.

Dr. Bonsu stressed the need for the public to be educated on the dangers of stroke since it is one of the leading causes of death globally.

People aged 55 or older are known to have a higher risk of stroke than do younger people, but the narrative has changed, and children from age 13 years are now victims of stroke.

He explained that a stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures).

When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, so it and brain cells die.

Each year, approximately 795,000 people suffer a stroke with more than 140,000 people dying each year.

Dr. Bonsu said the risk factors such as diabetes, high blood sugar, hypertension, high cholesterols contribute to the quick development of strokes and people who live with such conditions are easily attacked.

He advised the public to adopt good eating habits, eat more fruits and vegetables, avoid smoking and alcohol, and also exercise regularly.

He also admonished the public to identify the warning signs and seek early medical attention since stroke is tough to treat.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

