Chief murdered In Eastern region

Some unidentified persons have allegedly murdered one Nana Ofori Dadiako, the Djwantoa Hene of Osenase in the Eastern region.

The traditional ruler was reportedly murdered yesterday (Monday) at his private residence.

Information gathered indicates that the unknown persons allegedly used a jackknife to stab the deceased several times in his stomach.

Widow, Mrs. Millicent Arkwah, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that she met the remains of the husband in a pool of blood.

According to her, she was shocked at the incident saying: “I am devastated. Whoever did this to me is wicked, I have nothing to tell the person but to say God will surely deal with that individual. Whoever did this to my husband has brought me pain.”

On his part, Baffour Oduro Sarfo, Gyaaseene of Osenase, said the town has been thrown into a state of shock following the murder of the chief.

He said the elders got information about the incident between 6:00 pm- 7:00 pm on the day the chief was attacked by the unknown assailants.

He added that the intestines of the chief gushed out in the process.

He revealed the chief was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

When asked if the murder was orchestrated as a result of bad blood between the chief and some people he said, the late chief did not have issues with anyone. There is none I know of. This murder is painful and wicked.”

The Gyaasehene said the youth in the area were forced to search around the town and bushes with the hope of arresting the one who committed the crime, but all to no avail.

He has expressed hope in the police to bring the offenders to book.

