Chief murdered in cold blood

A chief at Gomoa Akranmang in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been murdered.

Rainbow Radio’s Banahene Agyekum said Nana Egyiri, popularly known in the community as ‘Osibo’, was until his death, the Gyaasehene (Kingmaker) of Gomoa Ankranmang.

According to him, the traditional leader was lynched to death by an angry mob over a shooting incident, which injured another on Sunday evening.

He said the angry youth in a retaliation stormed the residence of the chief; pounced on him, hit him with a block, pestle and other objects.

He further noted the angry mob also destroyed the defence wall to the house of the late chief.

The Police he added have started investigating the matter.

No arrest has been made yet, he concluded.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

