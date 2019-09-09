General News

Chief murdered in cold blood

0

A chief at Gomoa Akranmang in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been murdered.

Rainbow Radio’s Banahene Agyekum said Nana Egyiri, popularly known in the community as ‘Osibo’, was until his death, the Gyaasehene (Kingmaker) of Gomoa Ankranmang.

According to him, the traditional leader was lynched to death by an angry mob over a shooting incident, which injured another on Sunday evening.

He said the angry youth in a retaliation stormed the residence of the chief; pounced on him, hit him with a block, pestle and other objects.

You might also like..

Publication about me supporting landguards is nothing but…

Nana Addo is incorruptible but cannot fight…

He further noted the angry mob also destroyed the defence wall to the house of the late chief.

The Police he added have started investigating the matter.

No arrest has been made yet, he concluded.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Publication about me supporting landguards is nothing but fabricated lies-Millennium…

General News

Nana Addo is incorruptible but cannot fight corruption-Akpaloo

General News

Voter Exhibition: Dome Kwabenya residents express anger over slow pace of exercise

General News

Members of GPRTU express anger over delays in organizing national election

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: