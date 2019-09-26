Chief Imam & Muslim Leaders meet British Ambassador to Ghana

His Eminence the National Chief Imam and Grand Mufti of the Republic of Ghana, Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the leadership of the Zango and Muslim Communities in Ghana to engage the British High Commissioner Ian Walker at his response in Accra yesterday, Wednesday 25th September 2019.

The meeting was part of efforts at enhancing the healthy relationship between the High Commission and the Muslim Community as partners in service to Allah and humanity.

Also, the meeting was a platform for the leadership of the Muslim Community to discuss the need for creating opportunities for the Zango and Muslim youth.

Thematic areas of discussion included providing the youth with employable skills, educating them on their civic responsibilities, and preventing them from being used as apparatus of political, ethnic, and religious violence.

The Muslim leadership highlighted some of the fundamental human rights that are being violated by some of the major religious and faith groups in Ghana with a particular mentioning of the rights of Muslims in general and the Muslim students and working professionals in particular.

In his response, the British High Commissioner expressed the concern of the British Government on religious freedom, interfaith harmony in Ghana, as well as bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He also stated the readiness of the British Government to help ensure peace and transparency in the forthcoming general elections in Ghana and in other countries within the West African sub-region.

The Muslim delegation includes His Royal Highness, Chief Abdul Kadir Tahir, the National President of the National Council of Zango Chiefs, His Royal Highness Chief Sidiq Gimala III, the Paramount Chief of Wangara Community in Greater Accra, Regional Chiefs of Gonja Community in Accra, Chief Umar Yakubu, Regional Imam of Dagomba Community in Greater Accra, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Awal, Dr. Yunus Osman, technical advisor to the Vice President, the Reps of Ahamadiyya Muslim Mission, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamat and the Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana including the National Executive Secretary of the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Awaisu Bio.

The National Chief Imam and the President of the National Council of Zango Chiefs presenter a citation in honor of the British High Commissioner and an autobiography of His Eminence which was authored by Mr. Tamimu.

Credit: Office of Chief Imam

