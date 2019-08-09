Chief Imam commends govt, wishes Muslims well ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

The Office of the National Chief Imam has commended the present and past governments for the support given Muslims over the years.

This was contained in a notice posted on the official Facebook page of the Chief Imam.

“The Office of the National Chief Imam expresses its appreciation to the present and past Governments for the support to the Muslim Ummah during our festive seasons.”

Government has declared Monday, August 12, a public holiday.

This is in respect of Muslims celebration of the festival of sacrifice (‘Eid-ul-Adha’) which falls on Sunday, August 11 worldwide.

A statement signed by the Interior Minister Thursday President Akufo-Addo “has by Executive Instrument, declared Monday as an additional public holiday to be observed as such throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, the notice from the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, encouraged Muslims who couldn’t perform Hajj in the year to fast on the day of Arafat for increased blessings and prosperity.

We have a long holiday insha Allahu in Ghana from Saturday 10th August to 12th August 2019.

The Office of the National Chief Imam expresses its appreciation to the present and past Governments for the support to the Muslim Ummah during our festive seasons.

Let’s enjoy it to the fullest.

