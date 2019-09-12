Chicago, Ex-Doe reunites through a studio interview after 21 years of beefing

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Ex-Doe has said he had never wanted to meet with Chicago because they were not so close.

He was billed for an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm but to his utmost surprise, he met Chicago in the studio.

He said he would have walked out of the studio if not for the host who resolved a beef between them some years ago.

However, he calmed down and said the beefing between them was not necessary.

According to him, his absence from the industry was to allow Chicago to show he was a formidable musician but he could not any level musically.

Chicago refuted the claims saying he was still strong and formidable as a musician.

The two musicians beefed each other some years back to a point where they attacked each other.

In 2018, Ex-Doe came out to state that the beefing did not help him because Ghanaians tagged him as a beefing artiste.

The two have never met in a studio for an interview in 21 years.

‘’We’ve not met in a studio in 21 years…This is shocking,’’ the two said.

Meanwhile, Chicago says contrary to claims his career was dead he remains formidable.

The musician in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said he still remains a talented and creative artiste.

Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Chicago, is one of Ghana’s finest Ewe rappers with a hit song ‘Daavi medekuku,’ in which he featured Ex-Doe in the early 90s.

He then came out with albums like ‘Dzibodzi’ (Patience), ‘Wobeko’ (You would go) and ‘Daben’ (What day). ‘Wobeko’ was a direct response to X-Doe’s ‘Maba’ (I have come) track, which attacked Reggie Rockstone (Oseikrom president) and Chicago himself.

For many years, nothing has been heard of the artiste. Some have suggested his career has hit a nosedive.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

